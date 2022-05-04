Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD
Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Regional Hand Center2139 E Beechwood Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 383-6641Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Regional Hand Center720 W Main St Ste A, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 383-6640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
comfortable experience, good explanations, nice staff.
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Stehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stehr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
288 patients have reviewed Dr. Stehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stehr.
