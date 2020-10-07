Dr. Ryan Stanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Stanton, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Stanton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Baker Stuzin Baker Plast Surg
Dr. Stanton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ryan A. Stanton, MD11600 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 278-0077Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanton?
Outstanding experience! I am extremely happy with my results. I received FDA approved Stanton Anatomic Butt Implants and liposuction of the love handles and flanks. My wife accompanied me for my surgery in LA and now often comments “Dr Stanton did great work on you.” The entire staff was professional and accommodating. December of 2019, Dr Stanton was in the middle of transitioning from a former surgical center to his current surgical center. Dr Stanton and his staff, Dr Flint, Keisha, and Vivian never missed a beat. They still provided outstanding service even in a temporary surgical center. I am so pleased, I’m seriously considering an increase in size in the near future. I wouldn't consider any other plastic surgeon for my surgery.
About Dr. Ryan Stanton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1891854915
Education & Certifications
- Baker Stuzin Baker Plast Surg
- University Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanton works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.