Overview

Dr. Ryan Stanton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Baker Stuzin Baker Plast Surg

Dr. Stanton works at Modern Institute Of Plastic Sgy in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ryan A. Stanton, MD
    11600 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-0077
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Augmentation
Buttock Lift
Labiaplasty
Breast Augmentation
Buttock Lift
Labiaplasty

Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ryan Stanton, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891854915
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baker Stuzin Baker Plast Surg
Residency
  • University Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ryan Stanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stanton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stanton works at Modern Institute Of Plastic Sgy in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stanton’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

