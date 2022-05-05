Dr. Ryan Stanger, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Stanger, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Stanger, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Peoria, AZ.
Dr. Stanger works at
Locations
-
1
83rd Marketplace Dental Care24971 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85383 Directions (623) 264-7972
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanger?
Dr. STANGER is awesome. I highly recommend. He listens to you about concerns and goes over best options for you. He knows his stuff. His staff is always friendly and make you feel welcome and make you a part of the family. From front office to back office, to Dr. Stanger himself, they are always going the extra mile to make you smile
About Dr. Ryan Stanger, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1083840748
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stanger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanger works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.