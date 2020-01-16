Dr. Ryan Soose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Soose, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Soose, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
Locations
Upmc Mercy1400 Locust St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about my visit with Dr. Soose on January 15, 2020. He was extremely professional and thorough in every way. He answered any questions we had and was very knowledgeable. He was also very kind and gentle. Thank for the highest level of care possible. It is greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Ryan Soose, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soose accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Soose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soose.
