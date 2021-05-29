Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sobel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center833 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?
Dr. Sobel is a fantastic doctor. He is the first male GYN I have seen and he was able to diagnose a condition I have been suffering with for 8 years that my other GYNs and NPs brushed aside or did not follow up on. This was extremely validating for me. I will say, he is very hard to get a hold of through MyChart. This was such an issue for me, that I decided to try seeing another doctor. This negative experience made me realize how lucky I was to have Dr. Sobel, and I will be returning to him for my care going forward. He is compassionate, knowledgeable, he explains my condition throughly, and I never have felt rushed in our appointments. He takes his time and answers all my questions and explains my treatment plan as well as options for care if the current plan is not effective.
About Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD
- Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1962477174
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel works at
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Herpes Simplex Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobel speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
354 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.