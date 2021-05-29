See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD

Gynecology
5 (354)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Sobel works at Jefferson Obstetrics & Gynecology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Herpes Simplex Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    833 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 354 ratings
Patient Ratings (354)
5 Star
(305)
4 Star
(31)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(8)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?

May 29, 2021
Dr. Sobel is a fantastic doctor. He is the first male GYN I have seen and he was able to diagnose a condition I have been suffering with for 8 years that my other GYNs and NPs brushed aside or did not follow up on. This was extremely validating for me. I will say, he is very hard to get a hold of through MyChart. This was such an issue for me, that I decided to try seeing another doctor. This negative experience made me realize how lucky I was to have Dr. Sobel, and I will be returning to him for my care going forward. He is compassionate, knowledgeable, he explains my condition throughly, and I never have felt rushed in our appointments. He takes his time and answers all my questions and explains my treatment plan as well as options for care if the current plan is not effective.
Alyssa Brdlik — May 29, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sobel to family and friends

Dr. Sobel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sobel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD.

About Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962477174
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Temple University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Internship
Medical Education
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sobel works at Jefferson Obstetrics & Gynecology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sobel’s profile.

Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Herpes Simplex Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

354 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.