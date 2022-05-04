Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD
Dr. Ryan Sobel, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Dr Sobel is an excellent surgeon and his office is a great place. I have no scar and the incision was wonderful. He is always on time to appointments and takes excellent care of you!
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487909313
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- General Surgery
