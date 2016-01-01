Dr. Smithee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan Smithee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Smithee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1301 S Coulter St Ste 107, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-1374
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smithee?
About Dr. Ryan Smithee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1861924623
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smithee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smithee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smithee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smithee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smithee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.