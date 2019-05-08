Dr. Ryan Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Consultants of Kentucky Psc120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 211, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I am very happy with the results of my surgery. Excellent care
About Dr. Ryan Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1376980318
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.