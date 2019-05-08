Overview

Dr. Ryan Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Smith works at Eye Consultants Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.