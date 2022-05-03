See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ryan Smith, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Smith, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery
    1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100
    Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery
    1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100
    Rush Facial Plastic Surgery
    2011 York Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 724-1300
    Rush Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery
    1030 N Clark St Ste 647, Chicago, IL 60610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100
    Rush South Loop Otolaryngology
    1411 S Michigan Ave # 44, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 454-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Paresis, Hereditary, Congenital Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2022
    Recommend very highly great doctor
    — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235491697
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Sch Med & Hosp
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
