Dr. Ryan Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Smith, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
-
2
-
3
Rush Facial Plastic Surgery2011 York Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 724-1300
-
4
Rush Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery1030 N Clark St Ste 647, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (312) 942-6100
-
5
Rush South Loop Otolaryngology1411 S Michigan Ave # 44, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 454-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Recommend very highly great doctor
About Dr. Ryan Smith, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1235491697
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Sch Med & Hosp
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
