Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Psychiatrists
- VA
- Alexandria
- Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD
Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Shugarman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shugarman Psychiatric & Counseling901 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 596-1024Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Acute Behavioral Diseases
- View other providers who treat Acute Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
- View other providers who treat Addiction
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- View other providers who treat Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
- View other providers who treat Affective Disorders, Psychotic
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Cognitive Decline
- View other providers who treat Agitated Depression
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Amnesia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Anxiety Attack
- View other providers who treat Asthenia
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type
- View other providers who treat Attention Problems
- View other providers who treat Atypical Depression
- View other providers who treat Behavior Modification
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar I Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar II Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar IV Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar V Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar VI Disorder
- View other providers who treat Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brief Psychotic Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bulimia
- View other providers who treat Chemical Addiction
- View other providers who treat Chronic Depression
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Combat Stress Reaction
- View other providers who treat Compulsions
- View other providers who treat Compulsive Face Picking
- View other providers who treat Compulsive Finger Picking
- View other providers who treat Compulsive Scalp Picking
- View other providers who treat Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
- View other providers who treat Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder
- View other providers who treat Delusion
- View other providers who treat Delusional Disorder
- View other providers who treat Depersonalization Disorder
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Depressive Episode
- View other providers who treat Disordered Eating
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Identity Disorder
- View other providers who treat Double Depression
- View other providers who treat Drug Abuse
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Dyssomnia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Eating Disorders
- View other providers who treat Emotional Stress
- View other providers who treat Endogenous Depression
- View other providers who treat Endogenous Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Episodic Concentration Difficulty
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Excessive Dieting
- View other providers who treat Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- View other providers who treat Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Fear of Open Places
- View other providers who treat Fear of Sharp Things
- View other providers who treat Gender Dysphoria
- View other providers who treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Depression
- View other providers who treat Grief
- View other providers who treat Hallucinations
- View other providers who treat Homosexual Issues
- View other providers who treat Hyperactive Behavior
- View other providers who treat Hypochondriasis
- View other providers who treat Hypomania
- View other providers who treat Hysteria
- View other providers who treat Ideas of Reference
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Hypersomnia
- View other providers who treat Impaired Cognition
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia With Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Intermittent Explosive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern
- View other providers who treat Kleptomania
- View other providers who treat Late-Life Bipolar
- View other providers who treat Major Affective Disorder 1
- View other providers who treat Major Affective Disorder 2
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Episode
- View other providers who treat Marriage Break-Up
- View other providers who treat Masochistic Behavior
- View other providers who treat Medical-Psychiatric Issues
- View other providers who treat Melancholic Depression
- View other providers who treat Memory Disorders
- View other providers who treat Memory Loss
- View other providers who treat Mild Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Mild Cognitive Impairment
- View other providers who treat Mild Depression
- View other providers who treat Misogyny
- View other providers who treat Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition
- View other providers who treat Mood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nerve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nervous Breakdown
- View other providers who treat Neurosis
- View other providers who treat Nicotine Addiction
- View other providers who treat Nightmare Disorder
- View other providers who treat Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Non-Affective Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- View other providers who treat Outpatient Psychiatry
- View other providers who treat Pain Disorder
- View other providers who treat Panic Attack
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder With Agorapobia
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia
- View other providers who treat Persistent Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phase of Life Problem
- View other providers who treat Phobia
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preoccupation With Food
- View other providers who treat Primary Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Problem Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Medication Therapy
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Services
- View other providers who treat Psycho-Reactive Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Psychodynamic Therapy
- View other providers who treat Psychological Addiction
- View other providers who treat Psychological Disorders
- View other providers who treat Psychopharmacologic Treatment
- View other providers who treat Psychophysiological Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy Services
- View other providers who treat Psychotic Depression
- View other providers who treat Psychotic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Puerperal Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Rape Trauma Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reactive Depression
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Hypersomnia
- View other providers who treat Relationship Issues
- View other providers who treat Residual ADHD
- View other providers who treat Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform Disorder
- View other providers who treat Seasonal Affective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Seasonal Concentration Difficulty
- View other providers who treat Secondary Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Self-Harm
- View other providers who treat Self-Injury Behavior
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Severe Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Severe Depression
- View other providers who treat Sex Addiction
- View other providers who treat Sexual Aversion Disorder
- View other providers who treat Sexual Desire Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexual Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shared Psychotic Disorder
- View other providers who treat Shift Work Sleep Disorder
- View other providers who treat Situational Depression
- View other providers who treat Sleep Deprivation
- View other providers who treat Smoking-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Social Phobia
- View other providers who treat Somatoform Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spiritual Problems
- View other providers who treat Stress
- View other providers who treat Substance Abuse
- View other providers who treat Substance Use Disorders
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Summer Affective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tactile Hallucinations
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Transgender Disorders
- View other providers who treat Transsexualism
- View other providers who treat Treatment of Mood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Trichotillomania
- View other providers who treat Undifferentiated Somatoform Disorder
- View other providers who treat Visual Hallucinations
- View other providers who treat Weight Cycling
- View other providers who treat Weight Gain
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Work-Related Injuries
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Workplace Depression
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shugarman?
Top credentials. Helped me tremendously with several difficult issues. Provides therapy and medications as indicated. He makes it easy to talk about anything. I have great trust in him and recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Ryan Shugarman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1477677284
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Forensic Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shugarman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shugarman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shugarman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shugarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shugarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.