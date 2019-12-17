See All Podiatrists in Round Rock, TX
Podiatry
Dr. Ryan Shock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Shock works at Precision Podiatry PA in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Precision Podiatry PA
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1150, Round Rock, TX 78681 (512) 255-0125
    Precision Podiatry
    6611 River Place Blvd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78730 (512) 351-9149

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 17, 2019
    Simply the best! I am currently being treated and have no doubt that I am with a world class Podiatrist. He is truly vested in his patients well being. He stays on top of his job and answers any concerns you might have.He is caring and is very knowledgeable. From the beginning of the visit he makes you feel at ease and that you are in really good hands. The wait times are always quite short too. Dr Ryan Shock is an amazing doctor that I highly recommend!
    About Dr. Ryan Shock, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952590754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Shock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

