Dr. Ryan Shadis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Shadis, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Care Specialists, Inc1245 Highland Ave Ste 600, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Surgical Visit.. Successful Recovery. Highly Recommended for bedside manner.
About Dr. Ryan Shadis, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1174783013
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.