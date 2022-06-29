Dr. Sewell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Sewell, MD
Dr. Ryan Sewell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Midwest Surgical Hospital720 N 129th St, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 397-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We were referred the Dr. Sewell by our pediatrician due to the possibility of our son having Laryngomalacia. We saw him over several months and he was was always so kind and understanding. He is extremely knowledgeable in his field of work. I trust him fully and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ryan Sewell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1740300482
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sewell has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.