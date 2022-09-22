Overview

Dr. Ryan Scruggs, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Scruggs works at Central Florida Eye Specialists in Deland, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Lake Mary, FL, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Winter Park, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.