Dr. Ryan Scott, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Scott, DPM
Dr. Ryan Scott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Brian Seeto, MD9321 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a very down to earth knowledgeable doctor.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053554600
- Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center
- Detroit Medical Center
- Des Moines University
- University Of Dayton
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
