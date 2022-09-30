Dr. Ryan Sato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Sato, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Sato, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED.
Locations
Sato General and Cosmetic Dermatology321 N Kuakini St Ste 309, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 585-9222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been there twice. I can tell you that the P.A.: BROOKE GARCIA is "da best". She is sincere w/ her efforts to help w/ your skin problems....she's patient & pleasant, ..tries to explain things at our level. And to top them all, she's pretty too.
About Dr. Ryan Sato, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1235443995
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- Dermatology
Dr. Sato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sato has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sato.
