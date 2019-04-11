See All Ophthalmologists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Rush III works at Panhandle Eye Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemangioma, Floaters and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Panhandle Eye Group
    7411 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 351-1870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720260151
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rush III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rush III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rush III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rush III works at Panhandle Eye Group in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rush III’s profile.

    Dr. Rush III has seen patients for Retinal Hemangioma, Floaters and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rush III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rush III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rush III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

