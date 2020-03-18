Dr. Ryan Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Rose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
He’s a very good doctor and he he’s his special thing to do as a doctor is his arm for surgeries like for surgeries and he can like help you and the staff members of his helpers are really nice and they help a lot and they help you a lot and they’re like really good I really like friendly and yeah I’m looking forward to seeing him again maybe later if maybe there’s another surgery because if I want to take it if I want to do a surgery on my arm I would go for this doctor he’s a really good doctor you should go check him out
About Dr. Ryan Rose, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992096820
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.