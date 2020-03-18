Overview

Dr. Ryan Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Rose works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Obstetrics & Gynecology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.