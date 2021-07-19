Dr. Ryan Rogers, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Rogers, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Rogers, OD is an Optometrist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Southern & Georgia Dermatology2110 Woodside Executive Ct, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (888) 881-9602
-
2
Griffin Office656 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (478) 328-0281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Padre Dermatology5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 540, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 993-0234
-
4
Augusta Office2283 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 733-3373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Rogers, OD
- Optometry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396065470
Education & Certifications
- Procedural Dermatology / Mohs Surgery Fellowship
- Dermatology - Fletcher Allen Health Care, University of Vermont
- Methodist Hospital General Surgery
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
