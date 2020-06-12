Dr. Ryan Roe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Roe, DO
Overview
Dr. Ryan Roe, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenfield, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Van Buren County Hospital.
Locations
Foot & Ankle Clinic609 SE Kent St, Greenfield, IA 50849 Directions (641) 743-2123
Surgical Affiliates411 Laurel St, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3266
Madison County Memorial Hospital-Specialty Clinic300 W Hutchings St, Winterset, IA 50273 Directions (515) 462-5207
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Van Buren County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon with great bedside manners. I would highly recommend Dr.Roe. ????????
About Dr. Ryan Roe, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roe has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.