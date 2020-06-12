Overview

Dr. Ryan Roe, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenfield, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Van Buren County Hospital.



Dr. Roe works at Adiar County Hospital Specialty Clinic in Greenfield, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.