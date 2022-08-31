Dr. Ryan Riggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Riggs, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Blue Sky Fertility6675 Holmes Rd Ste 680, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9474Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
We transferred care to BlueSky Fertility in Dec 2021 after 3 failed IUI's at another facility and an unexplained infertility diagnosis. I felt so at ease during my first visit and the nurses explained everything they were looking at on the ultrasound. After discussing various options, we decided to move forward with IVF. All the staff at BlueSky are amazing helpful, kind, and knowledgeable throughout the entire process. We were fortunate to have a successful transfer and are expecting our miracle babies (yes, the egg spit into two!) early next year!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881857290
- Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School|The Jones Institute for Reproductive Medcine at Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of South Florda|University of South Florida College of
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Dr. Riggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.