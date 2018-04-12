See All Hand Surgeons in Puyallup, WA
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (17)
Overview

Dr. Ryan Riel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Riel works at MultiCare Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Multicare Orthopedics & Sports Medi
    1450 5th St SE Ste 4200, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Ganglion Cyst

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 12, 2018
    Dr. Riel is an awesome surgeon. He has performed surgery on my hand/wrists 6 times. I am so very happy with the outcome of them all. Even one surgery which was complex, he took care of it. I travel 2 hours one way to see him. I would highly recommend him. He is patient, explains everything, listens, concerned, and always answers messages
    Rayana in Mossyrock, Wa — Apr 12, 2018
    About Dr. Ryan Riel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043371909
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine-Jacksonville
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riel works at MultiCare Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Riel’s profile.

    Dr. Riel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Riel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

