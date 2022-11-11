Dr. Ryan Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Richards, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lehi, UT. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Richards works at
Locations
-
1
Revere Health3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (435) 254-5973
-
2
Revere Health - Provo Main Campus1055 N 500 W Bldg C Ste 207, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5974
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?
Dr. Richards is an incredible surgeon with a great bedside manner. He knows his stuff and we are lucky to have him.
About Dr. Ryan Richards, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1427149178
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.