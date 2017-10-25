Dr. Reinking has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Reinking, DPM
Dr. Ryan Reinking, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN.
Dr. Reinking works at
Locations
Lakewood Surgery Center1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 105, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions (218) 326-3937
Duluth1000 E 1st St Ste 404, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 722-5513
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Range Medical Center
- Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital
- Lake View Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Medical Center
- North Shore Health
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Reinking has been very empathetic and honest regarding my feet problems.. I trust Dr Reinking and it's very important when looking for a great Dr.
About Dr. Ryan Reinking, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Reinking accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinking works at
Dr. Reinking has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinking on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinking. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinking.
