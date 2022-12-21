Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD
Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr Ryan Rehl926 E McDowell Rd Ste 207, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 258-9859
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Dignity Health240 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3552
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Rehl is caring, knowledgeable, thorough and friendly. The fact that I drive up hours for an appointment with him speaks for itself.
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rehl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehl has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehl.
