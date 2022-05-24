See All Plastic Surgeons in Mobile, AL
Dr. Ryan Rebowe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ryan Rebowe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from Lousiana State Univeristy Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Rebowe works at The Park Clinic for Plastic Surgery in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery & Dermatology
    3153 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 445-8888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    The Park Clinic - Bayside
    411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 340-6600
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2022
    I had facial injections. Dr. Rebowe was so great at communicating what would and would not work. I really appreciated his honesty. He is really compassionate and patient. If you are looking for a plastic surgeon - look no further.
    LB — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Rebowe, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Rebowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508203456
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Lousiana State Univeristy Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Virginia, Bs Biochemistry
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Rebowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rebowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rebowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

