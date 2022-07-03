Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Ramos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
The Surgicalist Company200 N John Young Pkwy Ste 203, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 624-3062
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramos was very personable and professional. Great communicator. Surgery went well and the surgical site was almost invisible. Good work
About Dr. Ryan Ramos, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1154401602
Education & Certifications
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Makati Med Ctr Manila
- University of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines
- University Santo Tomas
- General Surgery
