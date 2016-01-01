Dr. Ramagosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD is a dermatologist in Mobile, AL. Dr. Ramagosa completed a residency at University of Colorado Hospital. He currently practices at Sunrise Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Mobile Office70 Midtown Park E, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 289-1786
Sunrise Dermatology8832 Us Highway 90, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 263-9820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Ramagosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramagosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramagosa has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramagosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramagosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramagosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramagosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramagosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.