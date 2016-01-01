See All Dermatologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD

Dermatology
4 (27)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD is a dermatologist in Mobile, AL. Dr. Ramagosa completed a residency at University of Colorado Hospital. He currently practices at Sunrise Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Office
    70 Midtown Park E, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 289-1786
  2. 2
    Sunrise Dermatology
    8832 Us Highway 90, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 263-9820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana

About Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1538330238
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Colorado Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Georgetown University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Georgetown University
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ramagosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ramagosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramagosa has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramagosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramagosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramagosa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramagosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramagosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.