Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, MD

Hematology
17 years of experience

Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Brodstone Healthcare, Chi Health Good Samaritan, CHI Health St. Francis, Fillmore County Hospital, Henderson Health Care Services, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Memorial Community Health, Merrick Medical Center, Valley County Health System and York General Hospital.

Dr. Ramaekers works at Texas Breast Specialists in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Breast Specialists
    2730 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 334-4773
    Saint Francis Anesthesiology
    2116 W Faidley Ave Ste 300, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 398-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone County Health Center
  • Brodstone Healthcare
  • Chi Health Good Samaritan
  • CHI Health St. Francis
  • Fillmore County Hospital
  • Henderson Health Care Services
  • Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center
  • Mary Lanning Healthcare
  • Memorial Community Health
  • Merrick Medical Center
  • Valley County Health System
  • York General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 31, 2020
    Dr. Ramaekers is my anemia and MDS doctor, for almost 2 years. He watches my blood counts and hemoglobin very closely and is now starting a weekly shot to help stimulate the red blood and hemoglobin counts,and to decrease the amount of blood transfusions I have to have.He explains what he is going to do and is currently watching everything very closely and I have follow ups with him every 4 weeks. I trust his decisions regarding my health issues and he answers my questions. I think he is a great Oncologist. CC Aurora, Ne
    Charlene C — Aug 31, 2020
    About Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, MD

    • Hematology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174539936
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
