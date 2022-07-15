Overview

Dr. Ryan Rahhal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South, Stillwater Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Rahhal works at Neurosurgery Specialists in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.