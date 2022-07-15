Dr. Ryan Rahhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Rahhal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Rahhal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South, Stillwater Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Rahhal works at
Locations
Neurosurgery Specialists6767 S Yale Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-7587Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St Ste B, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
had surgery by dr rahhal and was really happy, he corrected my problem i am satisfied with the results. he talked about the surgery where i understood what he was going to do, very friendly and talked to me like a patient and not like a number. 100% satisfied
About Dr. Ryan Rahhal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rahhal works at
