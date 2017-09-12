Overview

Dr. Ryan Potter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Potter works at Comprehensive Pain Management in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.