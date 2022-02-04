Dr. Ryan Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Porter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic620 Medical Dr Ste 340, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5818MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doctor through my first pregnancy with my daughter, and made labor a breeze - and he is now helping me through a second, very unexpected pregnancy. He always listens to concerns, and always wants to do anything to help. He's seriously amazing. 10/10 would recommend.
About Dr. Ryan Porter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University of Arizona
- University of Virginia
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porter speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
