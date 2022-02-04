Overview

Dr. Ryan Porter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Porter works at Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.