Dr. Ryan Pitts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Pitts, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Red Bud, IL. They graduated from St. Louis Univ Sch Of Med, St and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Red Bud Regional Hospital, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Pitts works at
Locations
Red Bud Regional Hospital325 Spring St, Red Bud, IL 62278 Directions (314) 569-0612Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates LLC1050 Old des Peres Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 569-0612
Orthopedic Associates - Columbia1000 Eleven S Ste 3C, Columbia, IL 62236 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orthopedic Associates LLC247 W Sand Bank Rd, Columbia, IL 62236 Directions (314) 569-0612
The MS Center For Innovations In Care3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 105B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Red Bud Regional Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pitts did a complete knee replacement for me on my right knee that could not have gone better. I was very motivated and followed all instructions he gave. I did amazing! In less than a month I was done with the walker and the cane and was walking and driving! I can go up and down steps normally now which I hadn't been able to for the last several years. Wish I hadn't waited so long to have the surgery! I have recommended him to family and friends with knee problems.
About Dr. Ryan Pitts, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1346220423
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ, Barnes-Jewish
- Mayo Clinc
- Mayo Clinic
- St. Louis Univ Sch Of Med, St
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.