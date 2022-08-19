See All Urologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD

Urology
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Pickens works at University Urology PC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN and Clinton, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Universityurology
    1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 222, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-9467
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University Urology, PC
    1633 W Morris Blvd Ste B, Morristown, TN 37813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-9254
  3. 3
    Halls Location - UT Family Physicians
    4005 Fountain Valley Dr Ste 350, Knoxville, TN 37918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-9254
  4. 4
    Clinton Location - Rivers Professional Building
    2681 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-9254

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Leconte Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD

    • Urology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760639850
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt
    • University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    • University Of Kentucky
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pickens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickens has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

