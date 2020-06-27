Dr. Ryan Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Peterson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 7966 Beverly Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 909-4061
Avanguard Surgery Center LLC5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 207, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 200-8192
Boulevard Surgicenter16030 Ventura Blvd Ste 150, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 501-2001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson and staff are absolutely amazing. Not only did they help me after my accident , once my case closed I continued treating with him. I can say because of his epidural injections I am no pain free. Thank You Dr. Peterson , Alicia and Jill.
About Dr. Ryan Peterson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
