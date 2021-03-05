Dr. Paulson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Paulson, DO
Overview
Dr. Ryan Paulson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Paulson works at
Locations
Communicare Health Centers1102 Barclay St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 233-7000
University Health Expressmed - Luckey Ranch11930 W US Highway 90 Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78245 Directions (210) 233-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Paulson was kind, proffessional, on time, and very understanding of my situation. He provided great care. He is reliable and dependable and I can't wait till my next appointment!
About Dr. Ryan Paulson, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1326575846
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paulson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.