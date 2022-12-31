Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Locations
OrthoNeuro Dublin6785 Bobcat Way Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave Ste Aa, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palmer was awesome. Replaced both my knees. Left knee in April and then my right knee in October. Dr. Palmer is a Rock Star! I had Physical Therapy at OrthoNuero in Westerville, Ohio. My therapist were Lindsey and Travis. They were great! Can’t say enough about how great my experience has been.
About Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1912134487
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.