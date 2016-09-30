Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO
Overview
Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Midwest ENT1020 Professional Blvd, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 473-2060Tuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-4000
Methodist Hospital1305 N Elm St, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 827-2312
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Palmer was the best dr. I have seen in quite some time. He was patient with my questions regarding the removal of my thyroid. He called me a couple days after the surgery to see how I was doing and even gave me his cell number in case anything came up. I wish more doctors were so wonderful!
About Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023273810
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.