Overview

Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Owsley works at Comprehensive Dermatology of Idaho, PLLC in Nampa, ID with other offices in McCall, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.