Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Owsley works at
Locations
1
Comprehensive Dermatology of Idaho, PLLC16111 N Brinson St Ste 100, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 437-7475Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Comprehensive Dermatology of Idaho, PLLC211 FOREST ST, McCall, ID 83638 Directions (208) 437-7483
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Northwestern University|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Dermatology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.