Dr. Ryan Owen, MD
Dr. Ryan Owen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Childress Regional Medical Center and Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
Kirk Nichlson, Reynolds3612 23rd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-8787
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4392
Childress Va Opc1001 US Highway 83 N, Childress, TX 79201 Directions (940) 937-3636
Covenant Medical Group9812 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Childress Regional Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Owen is always considerate, courteous and professional. Explains procedures in great and understandable detail. I would recommend Dr Owen to anyone.
About Dr. Ryan Owen, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
