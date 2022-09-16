Dr. Ryan Osborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Osborne, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Osborne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Osborne Head and Neck Institute8631 W 3rd St Ste 945E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After doing a little research to find the best doctor to assist with the stones that were clogging my parotid gland. I found Dr. Ryan Osborne. I’m so happy I made the choice to receive medical care from him. I had a Sialendoscopy done. When it comes to certain medical procedures and medical diagnosis of your head out neck, try this institute! Everything thing about this place is consistent and they provide Excellent medical services! Absolutely
About Dr. Ryan Osborne, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992880439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
