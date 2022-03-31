See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ryan O'Quinn, MD

Dermatology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan O'Quinn, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. O'Quinn works at South Texas Skin Cancer Center in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Castroville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ryan O'quinn MD
    9238 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 558-6234
  2. 2
    South Texas Skin Cancer Center Cr
    813 Paris St, Castroville, TX 78009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 558-6234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    South Texas Skin Cancer Center LLC
    2632 Broadway St Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 558-6234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2022
    A couple of years ago I had a squamous cell carcinoma right above my nose, between my eyes. Dr. O'Quinn did a great job making sure he got it all without going further than necessary. His work was excellent and I healed well.
    Scott Mc — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan O'Quinn, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205881281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

