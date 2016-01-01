See All Psychiatrists in Middletown, NY
Dr. Ryan Omura, DO

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ryan Omura, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. 

Dr. Omura works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  Garnet Health Medical Center

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Personality Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
    Psychiatry
    English
    1801248828
    Psychiatry
