Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Nishihara works at
Meadows Pediatrics9030 W Cheyenne Ave Unit 120, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 436-7337
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our pediatrician x13 years. Careful, informed, organized, great staff. Thorough. As a specialist said and I agree a” hidden gem.”
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760561609
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
