Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Northwest Surgical Hospital, SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. Nelson works at OSSO North in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Newcastle, OK and Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OSSO North
    9800 Broadway Ext Ste 203, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 (405) 427-6776
    Newcastle
    300 By Pass Rd, Newcastle, OK 73065 (405) 692-3732
    OSSO Healthcare Midwest City
    9060 Harmony Dr Ste B, Midwest City, OK 73130
    South Office
    10001 S Western Ave Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 (405) 692-3732
    Concentra Medical Center Okc North
    36 W Memorial Rd Ste C3, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 (405) 755-3110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Northwest Surgical Hospital
  • SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Joint Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block

Joint Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Replacement Revision
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement Revision
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Cramp
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Partial Shoulder Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Trigger Point Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Dr. Nelson performed a reverse total shoulder replacement on my right shoulder in early June of this year and I couldn't be happier with the results and also the treatment I've received during and after surgery. I went home the day after surgery and performed my own physical therapy beginning a couple of weeks later. It's now 16 weeks post-op and I have an incredible range of motion and am working on gaining some strength. I feel like my recovery was quick and virtually painless compared to the pain I was experiencing pre-op. Bonus: when I stand a normal distance away from the mirror I can't even see the scar. I don't think I could be happier with the results of this surgery. If I could, I'd give Dr. Nelson and his team 10 stars.
    Sharon W — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225292444
    Education & Certifications

    • Shoulder and Elbow
    • Oklahoma State St Anthony Bone and Joint Okc
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
