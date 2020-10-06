Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Northwest Surgical Hospital, SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
1
OSSO North9800 Broadway Ext Ste 203, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 427-6776
2
Newcastle300 By Pass Rd, Newcastle, OK 73065 Directions (405) 692-3732
3
OSSO Healthcare Midwest City9060 Harmony Dr Ste B, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions
4
South Office10001 S Western Ave Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 692-3732
5
Concentra Medical Center Okc North36 W Memorial Rd Ste C3, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 755-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Northwest Surgical Hospital
- SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson performed a reverse total shoulder replacement on my right shoulder in early June of this year and I couldn't be happier with the results and also the treatment I've received during and after surgery. I went home the day after surgery and performed my own physical therapy beginning a couple of weeks later. It's now 16 weeks post-op and I have an incredible range of motion and am working on gaining some strength. I feel like my recovery was quick and virtually painless compared to the pain I was experiencing pre-op. Bonus: when I stand a normal distance away from the mirror I can't even see the scar. I don't think I could be happier with the results of this surgery. If I could, I'd give Dr. Nelson and his team 10 stars.
About Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225292444
Education & Certifications
- Shoulder and Elbow
- Oklahoma State St Anthony Bone and Joint Okc
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.