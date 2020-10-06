Overview

Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Northwest Surgical Hospital, SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Nelson works at OSSO North in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Newcastle, OK and Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.