Overview

Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Utica, MI. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Nelson works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Utica, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.