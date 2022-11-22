Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Michigan Orthopedics861 Health Park Blvd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 953-0500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
The doctor is great, but waiting for over an hour when you scheduled an appointment months one advance is very frustrating. Patients’ time is just as valuable as the doctors.
About Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093009979
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hosp
- Michigan State University
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.