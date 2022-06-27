See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Neinstein works at Neinstein Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD
Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD
8 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Alice Yao, MD
Dr. Alice Yao, MD
4 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
8 (37)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neinstein Plastic Surgery
    4 W 58th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-0949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Buttock Lift
Abdominoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Buttock Lift

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Neinstein?

Jun 27, 2022
Consulting with Dr. Neinstein was like consulting with my best friend. Obviously he's in business, but he genuinely cares about his patients, their results, their expectations, and their lives. He put my fears of anesthesia and major surgery at ease with his intellectual and thoughtful explanations and approaches. The surgery itself (liposuction, tummy tuck) went incredibly well and the recovery process was way better than I expected. Now I walk around happy, confident, and with a more invogorated personality. I couldn't be happier.
Anna Ruppel — Jun 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neinstein to family and friends

Dr. Neinstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Neinstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD.

About Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588929327
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Neinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neinstein works at Neinstein Plastic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Neinstein’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Neinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neinstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ryan Neinstein, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.