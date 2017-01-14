See All Pediatricians in Muskogee, OK
Dr. Ryan Mundy, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan Mundy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Mundy works at Osu-aj Premiere Pediatrics of Muskogee in Muskogee, OK with other offices in Bixby, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osu-aj Premiere Pediatrics of Muskogee
    2009 N Main St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 910-7991
  2. 2
    Premiere Pediatric and Adolescent Care of Bixby
    7814 E 121st St S, Bixby, OK 74008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 943-5777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2017
    First time visiting Premier Pediatrics and Dr. Mundy after having to change doctors because of an insurance change. We were extremely impressed by the speed and professionalism of Dr. Mundy and the staff. Very pleased with the overall experience.
    Jonathan in Fort Gibson, OK — Jan 14, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Mundy, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Mundy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447488762
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
