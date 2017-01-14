Dr. Mundy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Mundy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Mundy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Mundy works at
Locations
Osu-aj Premiere Pediatrics of Muskogee2009 N Main St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 910-7991
Premiere Pediatric and Adolescent Care of Bixby7814 E 121st St S, Bixby, OK 74008 Directions (918) 943-5777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time visiting Premier Pediatrics and Dr. Mundy after having to change doctors because of an insurance change. We were extremely impressed by the speed and professionalism of Dr. Mundy and the staff. Very pleased with the overall experience.
About Dr. Ryan Mundy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447488762
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mundy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
