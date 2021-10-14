Dr. Ryan Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Mullins, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Mullins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Indiana University
Dr. Mullins works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Alpharetta11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 700, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 344-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullins?
Top notch care from Dr Mullins & staff at Advanced Urology. Would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Ryan Mullins, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1316275431
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.